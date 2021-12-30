No. 19 LSU opens SEC play at No. 13 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (WAFB) - Kim Mulkey and her No. 19 ranked LSU basketball team (12-1) will put their 11 game win streak on the line as they open Southeastern Conference play against No. 13 Georgia (11-1) on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m.

LSU has been on a roll since losing their first game of the season back in November when they lost to Florida Gulf Coast 88-74 in the fourth game of the season. Since that loss LSU has outscored opponents 852-574 while shooting .47% from the floor as a team. They were led by seniors Khayla Pointer who averaged 16.7 points per game and Alexis Morris who averaged 13.9 during the winning streak.

The game against the Bulldogs will begin a streak of three games against ranked opponents, Sunday, Jan. 2 they will take on No. 23 Texas A&M at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 2 p.m., and then they will host No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday, Jan. 6. The Tigers lone win so far this season came during the winning streak against No. 14 Iowa State a 69-60 win.

“Georgia, a very good team,” said Head Coach Kim Mulkey. “Very similar to us. Quickness on the perimeter. Athleticism. Older players. I think it’s going to be a typical SEC, good basketball game. I think it’s going to boil down to who makes the plays in the clutch, either defensively or offensively. In this league when you’re so similar and there’s very little difference between you, it usually boils down to somebody making a big play when the game’s on the line.”

The Bulldogs have one of the better defenses in the country holding opponents to 34% shooting and 51.6 points per game. Jenna Staiti leads Georgia with 14.2 points per game and assits with 4.5.

Last season one of the few wins that LSU got came against Georgia in Athens, a 60-52 win. LSU will later host Georgia in February.

The game against Georgia can be watched on SEC Network+ and you can listen to the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network on 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

