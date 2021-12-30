No. 16 LSU men’s basketball faces first loss to No. 11 Auburn

Red Bags
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WAFB) - The No.16 LSU men’s basketball team faced their first loss of the season against No.11 Auburn on the road.

The final score from Auburn Arena was 70-55.

LSU struggled from the field all night and at the start of the game was 0-16 from the field.

The Tigers did not hit a field goal until the 9:14 mark and fell behind to 18-1.

LSU also struggled with turnovers during pivotal spots during the matchup against Auburn.

This is the most points the Tigers have allowed and the least they have scored all season.

