Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

New Roads recognizes first ever La. Supreme Court Chief of Justice, Catherine Kimball with statue

New Roads recognizes first ever La. Supreme Court Chief of Justice, Catherine Kimball with statue
New Roads recognizes first ever La. Supreme Court Chief of Justice, Catherine Kimball with statue(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Former Supreme Court Chief Justice, Catherine Kimball, also known as “Kitty” believes she is attending a party, but really this celebration is all about honoring her.

“To become the state’s first female supreme court as if that wasn’t enough, she then became first Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in Louisiana,” says Judge Tonya Lurry. Judge J. Kevin Kimbal adds, “She brought her maternal instinct with her to work, she is a mother to a lot more than just her family.” Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer says, “She led by example, hard work, dedication and to devotion to our system of justice.”

Kitty Kimball is known for more than her many first, fellow judges and attorneys say her dedication to work and kindness made a big impact on the community she served. It’s why they are putting up a statue of her in the center of New Roads.

“Justice Kimball, you deserve this for hundreds and hundreds of years,” explains 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton.

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice, Catherine Kimball.
Former Supreme Court Chief Justice, Catherine Kimball.(WAFB)

Kimball was the first female attorney to open her own office in New Roads. As her career took her all the way to the Louisiana Supreme Court, she advocated for abused and neglected children, with juvenile justice reform.

Her colleagues and family are glad this statue will honor her legacy. “This lady she epitomizes the true meaning of justice is blind,” adds Clayton.

Kimball’s youngest daughter, Lyria O’Brien says, “She is an amazing woman, and she grew up in a household where she was told she can do and be anything that she wanted to be and she did that. She made many sacrifices, and it wasn’t until I became a mother that I truly appreciated the sacrifices she made.”

A mother, a trail blazer, a living legend who likeness will forever remain in the heart of the town that built her.

Kimball’s family members tell WAFB she is still sharp at 76. She is always reading and keeping up on the current popular court cases up for debate.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

A COVID-19 vaccine is administered at a site for health care workers at Ritchie Valens...
State leaders give update on Omicron surge
Officer involved shooting in Mississippi
Officer involved shooting in Mississippi
Phone bill scams targeting locals
Phone bill scams targeting locals
THE INVESTIGATORS: Homeowner questions process after state takes over folded insurance companies
THE INVESTIGATORS: Homeowner questions process after state takes over folded insurance companies
Gov. Edwards holds press conference ahead of NYE
Gov. Edwards holds press conference ahead of NYE