New Roads recognizes first ever La. Supreme Court Chief of Justice, Catherine Kimball with statue

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Former Supreme Court Chief Justice, Catherine Kimball, also known as “Kitty” believes she is attending a party, but really this celebration is all about honoring her.

“To become the state’s first female supreme court as if that wasn’t enough, she then became first Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in Louisiana,” says Judge Tonya Lurry. Judge J. Kevin Kimbal adds, “She brought her maternal instinct with her to work, she is a mother to a lot more than just her family.” Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer says, “She led by example, hard work, dedication and to devotion to our system of justice.”

Kitty Kimball is known for more than her many first, fellow judges and attorneys say her dedication to work and kindness made a big impact on the community she served. It’s why they are putting up a statue of her in the center of New Roads.

“Justice Kimball, you deserve this for hundreds and hundreds of years,” explains 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton.

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice, Catherine Kimball. (WAFB)

Kimball was the first female attorney to open her own office in New Roads. As her career took her all the way to the Louisiana Supreme Court, she advocated for abused and neglected children, with juvenile justice reform.

Her colleagues and family are glad this statue will honor her legacy. “This lady she epitomizes the true meaning of justice is blind,” adds Clayton.

Kimball’s youngest daughter, Lyria O’Brien says, “She is an amazing woman, and she grew up in a household where she was told she can do and be anything that she wanted to be and she did that. She made many sacrifices, and it wasn’t until I became a mother that I truly appreciated the sacrifices she made.”

A mother, a trail blazer, a living legend who likeness will forever remain in the heart of the town that built her.

Kimball’s family members tell WAFB she is still sharp at 76. She is always reading and keeping up on the current popular court cases up for debate.

