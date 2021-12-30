More record highs possible to close out 2021

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Record highs will continue to be in jeopardy over the next few days as highs top out in the low 80s. The records stand at 81° for today and tomorrow, and at 82° on Saturday. I’ve got the high hitting 82° in Baton Rouge on all 3 days, which if verified, would mark five straight days of record-tying or record-setting warmth for the capital city.

More Record Highs In Jeopardy (WAFB)

Pinpoint Forecast For Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 (WAFB)

One change we’ll see for the next couple of days is much less in the way of rainfall. We should trend mainly dry by this afternoon and rain chances are only expected to run about 20% on Friday. If you plan on heading out Friday night to ring in the new year, rain shouldn’t be an issue, but it might be warmer than most would like, with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Future Radar & Clouds (HRRR model) (WAFB)

New Year's Eve Forecast (WAFB)

Headed into the first weekend of 2022, we’ll see one more day of unusually warm weather on New Year’s Day before big changes arrive. A strong cold front approaches during the day, with good chances for showers and t-storms by late Saturday. The good news is that while a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out, the primary severe weather threat looks as though it will stay to our north.

Severe Weather Outlook for Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 (WAFB)

There are still some model differences with regards to timing of the front and how quickly we’ll clear, but plan on scattered rains lingering into early Sunday before things dry out. But the biggest change will be a dramatic drop in temperatures as daytime readings on Sunday struggle to get out of the 40s.

Our coldest air of the season likely arrives in the wake of that front, with the first freeze of the fall/winter possible for many by Monday morning. And even with returning sunshine on Monday, highs will only reach the low 50s. One more freeze is possible Tuesday morning before things trend a bit milder for the remainder of the week.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

