Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

More record highs possible to close out 2021

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Record highs will continue to be in jeopardy over the next few days as highs top out in the low 80s. The records stand at 81° for today and tomorrow, and at 82° on Saturday. I’ve got the high hitting 82° in Baton Rouge on all 3 days, which if verified, would mark five straight days of record-tying or record-setting warmth for the capital city.

More Record Highs In Jeopardy
More Record Highs In Jeopardy(WAFB)
Pinpoint Forecast For Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021
Pinpoint Forecast For Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021(WAFB)

One change we’ll see for the next couple of days is much less in the way of rainfall. We should trend mainly dry by this afternoon and rain chances are only expected to run about 20% on Friday. If you plan on heading out Friday night to ring in the new year, rain shouldn’t be an issue, but it might be warmer than most would like, with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

CLICK/TAP HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE WAFB FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP

Future Radar & Clouds (HRRR model)
Future Radar & Clouds (HRRR model)(WAFB)
New Year's Eve Forecast
New Year's Eve Forecast(WAFB)

Headed into the first weekend of 2022, we’ll see one more day of unusually warm weather on New Year’s Day before big changes arrive. A strong cold front approaches during the day, with good chances for showers and t-storms by late Saturday. The good news is that while a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out, the primary severe weather threat looks as though it will stay to our north.

Severe Weather Outlook for Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022
Severe Weather Outlook for Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022(WAFB)

There are still some model differences with regards to timing of the front and how quickly we’ll clear, but plan on scattered rains lingering into early Sunday before things dry out. But the biggest change will be a dramatic drop in temperatures as daytime readings on Sunday struggle to get out of the 40s.

Our coldest air of the season likely arrives in the wake of that front, with the first freeze of the fall/winter possible for many by Monday morning. And even with returning sunshine on Monday, highs will only reach the low 50s. One more freeze is possible Tuesday morning before things trend a bit milder for the remainder of the week.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 9News at 6 Thursday, Dec. 29
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 9News at 6 Thursday, Dec. 29
Expected High Temperatures Through Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021
Record highs then big cool down to start next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, Dec. 29 - 4 p.m.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, Dec. 29 - 4 p.m.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST 3PM: Dec. 29, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST 3PM: Dec. 29, 2021