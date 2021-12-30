Ministry to offer vaccines during upcoming event in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To help vaccinate the community and stop the spread of COVID-19, Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church’s outreach ministry will host a COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 9 a.m.- noon at 8742 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge.

First and second doses of the COVID vaccine will be offered, as well as the booster, according to the event’s organizer. To receive a COVID vaccine, a person must be at least 12-years-old and have valid identification. No insurance is required.

The event will also include a food giveaway, free health snack bags, and free COVID survival kits.

