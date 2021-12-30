Local leaders help with COVID test kits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Local leaders want you to get tested. Sen. Cleo Fields (D) and Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman hosted a COVID test giveaway on Thursday, Dec. 29. Handing out several hundred at home kits.

Within minutes the boxes were gone and the drive-thru cleared out. Remember the early days of the pandemic when people searched stores desperately looking for toilet paper? Fast forward two years later, your toilet paper is stocked but the hard-to-find item is an at-home testing kit.

“We know that they’re scarce, so we want to give the people the opportunity to be tested,” said Sen. Fields

Sen. Fields and Councilwoman Coleman gave out all 200 kits in just 25 minutes.

“Folks got to do what needs to be done in order to stay away from large crowds, being in bars, and real huge family gatherings,” Councilwoman Coleman said firmly.

But warnings like that aren’t stopping folks determined to kiss 2021 goodbye. We stopped by Louisiana Fireworks this afternoon where people we saw said they have no intention of canceling their plans.

“We just gonna have a good time popping fireworks,” said Carolyn Smith who was shopping for fireworks.

Smith says despite the virus, she won’t drop the ball on her plans to have family over to set off fireworks.

“Not a whole bunch, I mean, my sisters and nephews and my neighbors will come by,” said Smith.

“I definitely haven’t heard anything about COVID. So um, everybody’s just having big parties, they’re just trying to get their loved ones together and...it is what it is at this point,” said store owner Jessica Munoz.

Dwaine Valois says for him and his family, COVID is on the backburner.

“Nobody’s not gonna come because of COVID. But, you know, we usually have about 10-15 people but not too many people are worried about it,” said Valois.

While some people may not consider COVID as pressing as counting down to 2022, state leaders urge those of you determined to celebrate to at least make sure you’re negative first.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.