Cranberry- and Jalapeño-Glazed Duck Breast(WAFB)
By Chef John Folse
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What a wonderful baked duck breast recipe. It is also interesting to note that cranberries come into season at the same time that duck season is in full swing. It’s no wonder the two found their way into one pot. I recommend you try this dish with Backwater Duck Farm’s specialty duck this Thanksgiving, and it just might become a new family tradition for the holidays!

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4–6 Servings

Ingredients:

2 (1-pound) Backwater Duck Farm boneless duck breasts, skin-on

1 (8-ounce) package fresh or frozen cranberries

½ cup dried cranberries

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped

1½ cups water

1 cup sugar

½ cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced yellow bell pepper

3 tbsps minced garlic

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

1 tbsp olive oil

orange zest twists for garnish

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a 2-quart saucepan, combine fresh or frozen cranberries, water and sugar. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat and simmer approximately 5 minutes or until cranberries burst, stirring occasionally. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve, pressing cranberries to extract juice. Discard cranberry pulp and return juice to a clean saucepan. Stir in dried cranberries, jalapeño, onions, celery, bell pepper and minced garlic. Bring to a boil over high heat then reduce and simmer for 5 minutes to blend flavors. Remove glaze from heat and set aside. Season duck well using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. In a cast iron skillet with lid, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add duck breasts, skin-side down, and sear 3–5 minutes. Turn meat over and sear an additional 3 minutes. Arrange breasts in skillet, skin-side up, then top evenly with glaze. Cover and bake 30 minutes. Uncover and bake 10–12 additional minutes or until browned, basting frequently with glaze during cooking process. Remove duck from oven, thinly slice and arrange on a serving platter. To serve, top with glaze from pan and garnish with orange zest twists.

