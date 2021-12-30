BRPD arrests man on 10 counts of attempted murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police have arrested a man on ten counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The multiple charges are because a shooting occurred in an area where at least ten people were present, investigators said.

The same individual is also being investigated for his alleged involvement in “other violent crimes” in the city, a law enforcement source said Thursday.

BRPD is expected to release more details on the arrest later in the day.

