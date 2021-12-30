Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Biden seeks to end Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a...
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. As the delta variant fuels an increase of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., some of President Joe Biden's critics blame the surge on his border policies, which allow some migrants to enter the country to apply for asylum. (AP Photo/Eugene Garcia, File)(Eugene Garcia | AP)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to review its case to end a Trump-era immigration program.

The “Remain in Mexico” program forces migrants to stay at the border until their U.S. immigration court date.

Thousands of people end up living in dangerous conditions like makeshift camps along the border.

The Department of Homeland Security attempted to end the program, but in August, a federal judge in Texas ordered it to remain active.

Earlier this month, three Republican-appointed judges for the U.S. 5th Circuit Court rejected the White House’s appeal.

The government is asking the Supreme Court to review the case.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, Dec. 30
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, Dec. 30
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store Feb. 9, 2019 in...
Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 vehicles over defects in camera systems, trunks
Crews closed I-10 East at Ramah temporarily on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 30.
One lane of I-10 East open at Ramah following vehicle recovery
Cecilia Williams began working on the new legislation after three of her family members were...
Drunken drivers would pay child support if parent is killed in crash under proposed Missouri law