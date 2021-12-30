APSO searching for man wanted on alleged contractor fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on alleged contractor fraud.

Kenneth William Kitchel is wanted on the following charges:

-Contractor fraud over $25K

-Engaging in the business of contracting without authority.

Kenneth William Kitchel (APSO)

Investigators believe Kitchel accepted partial payment for a residential job he agreed to do, and after depositing the check he abandoned the job.

It was later learned that Kitchel was not licensed to carry out the job.

If you have any information on Kitchel please contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.

