Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

APSO searching for man wanted on alleged contractor fraud

Kenneth Kitchel mugshot.
Kenneth Kitchel mugshot.(APSO)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on alleged contractor fraud.

Kenneth William Kitchel is wanted on the following charges:

-Contractor fraud over $25K

-Engaging in the business of contracting without authority.

Kenneth William Kitchel
Kenneth William Kitchel(APSO)

Investigators believe Kitchel accepted partial payment for a residential job he agreed to do, and after depositing the check he abandoned the job.

It was later learned that Kitchel was not licensed to carry out the job.

If you have any information on Kitchel please contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

High temperatures for the next seven days.
Tracking a cold front that brings significant changes
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
According to BRPD Givens fired multiple gunshots at family members after having a verbal...
BRPD arrests man on 10 counts of attempted murder
THE INVESTIGATORS: Homeowner questions process after state takes over folded insurance companies.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Homeowner questions process after state takes over folded insurance companies