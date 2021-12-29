Red Bags
Yams, Apples, and Braised Greens

By Chef John Folse
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Various greens have always been an important southern staple. These greens tend to grow in poor soil and are often found growing along a roadside or in a hilly, rocky place where little else grows. Many people complain that these greens are tough to wash, so they wrap them in a pillowcase and toss them in the clothes washer. That’s what I call down-home Southern food!

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 10 Servings

Ingredients:

4 medium Louisiana yams, peeled, cut lengthwise into quarters, then crosswise into (⅛-inch) slices

3 medium baking apples (such as Sierra Beauty or Granny Smith), peeled, cored and quartered

6 cups loosely packed greens (such as chard or collard greens), stemmed and torn into (2-inch) strips

3 tbsps unsalted butter, melted

3 tsps salt, divided

1½ tsps black pepper, divided

5 tbsps unsalted butter, divided

3 tbsps water

2 tbsps sliced garlic

¼ cup loosely packed parsley leaves, coarsely chopped

Method:

Preheat oven to 400°F. In a large mixing bowl, toss yam slices with 3 tablespoons melted butter, 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon black pepper. Place yams on a baking sheet lined with foil and bake 20 minutes or until cooked through and slightly caramelized. Remove from oven and keep warm. In a large heavy-bottomed skillet over medium-high heat, melt 3 tablespoons butter. Add apples and sauté 15 minutes or until tender and golden brown. Remove from heat and keep warm. In a large heavy-bottomed saucepot over medium-high heat, combine remaining 2 tablespoons butter and water. Add sliced garlic and greens and sauté 5 minutes or until wilted, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low and add sweet potatoes and apples. Continue cooking 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until warmed through. Stir in parsley, remaining 2 teaspoons salt and 1½ teaspoons pepper. Serve hot.

