‘We want to remember her as a hero’; Car crash victim donates organs to save 5 people on Christmas Day

By Perry Robinson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 20-year-old Aliye Ringe put her heart into everything she did. The BRCC student and former Central High School cheerleader was revered and loved by everyone that knew her.

“She impacted everyone no matter they knew her, no matter how long they had a conversation with her. She left an impact and a mark on everyone she met,” said Tori Termini, Ringe’s best friend.

On Dec. 23, Ringe died after a car crash.

Hundreds of people celebrated her life Tuesday, Dec. 28 with a vigil at Wildcat Stadium. Loved ones showed up in solidarity wearing yellow, shared memories, and released balloons in her honor.

Ringe’s sister called her a hero, and that was proven true just a few days after she passed.

“Aliye is such a selfless person. I know that’s what she wanted to do since she was 16. Whenever she got her driver’s license that’s when she decided,” said Bralyn Davis, Ringe’s sister.

When Ringe turned 16 and got her license, she decided to become an organ donor. Her decision resulted in five people receiving a lifesaving transplant on Christmas Day. Davis said that was the ultimate gift.

”I can imagine if that was my family member on the other end of that phone getting that call on Christmas, saving their life,” Davis said.

People like Brittany Elliser know firsthand the importance of choosing to be a donor.

”It’s extremely important to us because it saved our son’s life,” said Elliser.

Elliser’s son, Briggs, has a rare liver disease and is on his third transplant. He may not have received an organ from Aliye, but Elliser says her son would not be here without people like Aliye.

”We were so close to that happening for us, and it makes it a little more extra on my heart to know that we could’ve been right there, but instead the hero themselves said yes and gave people like Briggs a chance at life,” said Ringe.

”That’s exactly what we want to remember her, as a hero,” said Termini.

To learn more about donation or to register as a donor, visit LOPA.org.

