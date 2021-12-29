Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Two men electrocuted while working on utility line in St. Amant

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two utility workers were shocked while working on a utility line in St. Amant, authorities said.

Both men were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, Ascension Parish Sheriff spokesman Donovan Jackson said.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon along Highway 431.

Jackson said one of the men was working on a mechanical lift and the other worker was on the ground when the incident happened.

Several hundred homes in that area were without power because of the incident.

A medical helicopter responded to the scene but the men had already been transported by ambulance.

St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc posted a message to social media saying they were working a “major call.” “Prayers needed for people involved,” he added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

Baton Rouge police detectives and officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office...
17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting on E Brookstown Drive
Expected High Temperatures Through Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021
Record highs then big cool down to start next week
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference ahead of New Year’s Eve
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference ahead of New Year’s Eve
Today, President Joe Biden appointed the following individuals to serve in key regional...
President Biden appoints Louisiana State Representative Edward “Ted” James as Regional Administrator for the SBA’s South Central region