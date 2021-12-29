Record highs then BIG cool down to start next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Record high temperatures will continue to be in jeopardy until our next cold front arrives over the weekend. Afternoon highs will remain in the low 80°s Wednesday through Saturday. With the warmth comes the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Rain will remain isolated to scattered in coverage through the remainder of the workweek.

New Year’s Eve outdoor festivities will be a go! It will remain warm and humid so dress accordingly in short sleeves. Rain chances will be minimal throughout the day. By midnight the weather should be dry.

Our next cold front is set to arrive on New Year’s Day night. Showers and t-storms will become likely ahead of the cold front. At this time, severe weather potential appears limited, but it is something we will be keeping an eye on as the forecast gets closer. The big change from this cold front will be temperatures. We go from a high of 80° Saturday to not even reaching the 50°s on Sunday. Expect a 15-20 degree instant drop in temperature once the front passes late Saturday night.

Our first freeze of the Fall-Winter season is now expected to occur Monday morning. Morning lows will dip into the upper 20°s to low 30°s across the local area. Protect the pets and plants. This won’t be an issue for pipes. Make sure kids are well bundled up if they return to school that Monday morning. Temperatures will warm roughly 20 degrees reaching the low 50°s Monday afternoon. Another brief, light freeze is expected Tuesday morning before a warming trend begins Tuesday afternoon.

