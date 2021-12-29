Raging fire on Christmas Night leaves one family’s home destroyed

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - A raging fire on Christmas Night leaves one family’s house destroyed. “We went to bed, my wife at 4:30 in the morning, she starts screaming ‘the fire alarm is going off.’ I jump out of bed, just ran straight to my kids’ room. I opened up my child’s bedroom and it was just so much smoke you care barely see them,” explains Brian Lawless.

Lawless and his family of five are lucky to be alive, but they still have a lot of work to do saving a few items that are not scorched.

The Lawless Children, a one year old boy, a five year old and an eight year old girls lost pretty much everything they got form Santa, Christmas morning.

“We are just trying to keep them occupied, trying to keep their minds off of it as much as possible. It’s heartbreaking to walk past their room where they used to sleep at and that just ain’t there no more. It’s all burnt away, all of their toys everything they cherished and hugged every night for the past five or six years. You know, this is just gone so now,” adds Lawless.

The French Settlement Fire Department says it appears the fire started in an outside garbage can. The green dust shows what is left on the ground.

“We all come to the conclusion that where the fire had started going up the wall, at that it was the trash cans that actual caught of fire. They come up with the conclusion that it come have been batteries that we had thrown away the night before,” says Lawless.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal says folks should not throw away nine volt batteries or lithium ion batteries. Instead, store them in packaging until you can take them to a battery recycling location.

The Lawless Family is currently living in a temporary trailer, without kitchen supplies or groceries, the family lost all of their clothes and shoes.

“It’s really kind of mind blowing that most people have New Year’s resolutions like are we are going to do this differently, are we going to do that differently, but us it’s going to be more like start over. We start a whole new year over with fresh everything, new everything. Complete restart on life,” says Lawless. Even though most of what they have is gone, the Lawless Family is looking on the bright side and thinking about how they are going to start this New Year fresh.

If you are interested in donating to the family, they are looking for these items:

Clothes for the children

(2 year old) size 24/2t, 6/7 shoes

(5 year old) size5/6,12/13 shoes

(8 year old) size 7/8,1/2 shoes

Mom, size medium 7/8, 7 in shoes

Brian Lawless, size small 28-30 inches waist, 9/10 shoes.

School supplies for children

Lunch boxes

Book bags

Writing utensils, notebook paper

Gift cards for food, groceries

They are looking for anyone to help clean up

If you are interested in donating you can message Melissa Thompson or Chad Brown on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/MESSPOT

https://www.facebook.com/chad.brown.7906932

Fundraisers and Benefits:

Oak Grove Nutrition will have a fundraiser for the Lawless Family on January 2nd at 8 am. Folks can come in make a few donations or drop off things

Call Out Auto ad Detailing, they are donating $20 to per car for the next 30 days, and giving it to the family.Click here to report a typo.

