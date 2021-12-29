Police investigating fatal shooting on E Brookstown Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they currently are investigating a fatal shooting in the 4000 block of East Brookstown Drive.

Few details are available at this time. The scene currently under investigation on East Brookstown Drive is near the scene of another fatal shooting that happened late Tuesday, Dec. 28.

It is not immediately clear if both shootings are connected.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.