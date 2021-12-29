Police: 74-year-old man dies after being shot inside his Baton Rouge home Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they have launched a homicide investigation after an elderly man was killed in a shooting late Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Officers were called out to the 5900 block of Heidel Avenue around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say they discovered Junies Jones, 74, inside his house suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Police say Jones died at the scene.

Investigators say they believe the shots that fatally injured Jones were fired from outside the residence.

Detectives say they are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

