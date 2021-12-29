Red Bags
Deputies capture suspect who fled stolen vehicle

Pointe Coupee car burglary
Pointe Coupee car burglary(Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Pointe Coupee, La. (WAFB) - A car chase involving an allegedly stolen vehicle ended with shots being fired over Christmas weekend in Pointe Coupee Parish.

According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle reported stolen on Saturday, Dec. 25 was seen the following day, on Sunday, Dec. 26, coming into the parish over the Audubon Bridge and traveling down La. Hwy. 10.

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said two PCPSO deputies attempted to stop the vehicle after spotting it traveling towards New Roads. The driver ran the vehicle into a ditch, and three people exited it, fleeing on foot. Deputies followed them.

One of the suspects pulled a weapon and pointed it in the direction of a deputy; shots were fired, he said.

The weapon was recovered from the scene near the suspect, and neither the deputy nor the suspect was injured, confirmed officials.

The suspect was taken into custody, and the deputy involved was placed on administrative leave while a thorough investigation is being conducted, according to PCSO.

