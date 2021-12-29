Red Bags
Plan to shoot fireworks? Here’s a list of where you can and can’t

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s important to keep laws and safety in mind as you celebrate New Year’s Eve with fireworks.

Different parishes and cities have different regulations, so double check your area’s laws to be sure it’s legal to use fireworks.

If you decide you want to put on your own fireworks show this year rather than attend a public display, you’ll want to make sure you understand the rules; they change depending on which parish you’re in. We will update this information as we receive it.

ASCENSION PARISH:

  • Fireworks are allowed within the parish with the exception of Donaldsonville and Gonzales

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

  • Fireworks are NOT allowed anywhere in the parish, including the cities of Central, Baker, and Zachary. If caught, you’ll face up to a $500 fine or up to six months in jail.

IBERVILLE PARISH:

  • Fireworks are allowed anywhere within the parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH:

  • Fireworks are legal within the parish with the exception of Denham Springs and Walker. If you’re caught once, you’ll have to pay up to $100. If you’re caught again, it can total up to $500.

POINTE COUPEE PARISH:

  • Fireworks are legal in the parish
  • There are no regulations on fireworks outside city limits

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH:

  • Fireworks are legal within the parish. Fireworks are not allowed closer than 500 feet from any hospital, church, nursing home, or school that is occupied.

ST. MARY PARISH:

  • Fireworks are illegal inside the city limits of Morgan City, but are legal in unincorporated parts of the parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH:

  • Fireworks are legal in the parish, but each city has its own regulations, so residents should double check with their city government
  • Fireworks are NOT allowed within 1,000 feet of any church, school, hospital, or public building

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

  • Fireworks are allowed in unincorporated areas of the parish
  • Fireworks are NOT allowed in the city or town limits

WEST FELICIANA PARISH:

  • Fireworks are allowed within the parish with the exception of St. Francisville
  • Find a clear area away from buildings and vehicles
  • Designate a responsible adult
  • Do NOT give fireworks to children
  • Don’t drink alcohol and use fireworks
  • Read all safety labels on the packaging
  • Only use fireworks in the way they were intended
  • Have water ready in case of fire
  • Wear safety glasses
  • Never relight a “dud” firework. Soak it in water instead.

