Neighbors beg for an end to violence after 2 shot on 1 block in 1 day

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge neighborhood anguished after violence hits close to home. 74-year-old Junies Jones was shot in his house Tuesday night. Muhammad Abdul Aziz was shot Wednesday morning.

“Been in this neighborhood, our kids grew up in this neighborhood, our kids didn’t have all this when we were growing up. And when you go home and go to bed you’re supposed to be asleep, you’re not supposed to be wondering if somebody’s going to get shot,” said Thelma Harris. “They should’ve come before somebody was dead, and this man would be living. This man didn’t bother anybody. This man would give you the shirt off his back, he would do anything for you. Now he’s gone, for something that didn’t make any sense. And they need to stop.”

RELATED: 17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting on E Brookstown Drive

Harris said Jones was retired and leaves behind a wife, kids, and grandchildren.

“It’s going to hurt like hell because this is a man I see every day. I wave down the street, and he waves back, so it’s hard for me,” said Harris.

RELATED: 74-year-old man dies after being shot inside his Baton Rouge home Tuesday night, police say

Neighbors who have been with each other for decades are wondering how much longer they will have to put up with not feeling safe in their own homes.

“God didn’t say we’re supposed to shake a gun and shoot people, we’re supposed to love one another not shoot one another, we’re not supposed to be looking at caskets going to funerals looking at a dead body, he’s supposed to be sitting on his porch not lying in a casket, that’s not the answer,” said Harris.

