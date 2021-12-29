Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Missing boy from Slaughter found safe

By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST FELICIANA, La. (WAFB) - The missing 2-year-old boy from Slaughter has been found safe by East Feliciana Sheriff’s deputies. His father Orin Hollingsworth was also found.

East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis said he is pleased to announce that the missing child, Carson Hollingsworth, was found Tuesday night in good condition and will be reunited with his mother. Carson’s biological father, Orin Hollingsworth, was also located and arrested for cruelty to a juvenile.

The two were found at a camp in St. Martin Parish. A concerned citizen had become aware of the search for Carson from media reports and provided the information which led to his recovery, said Travis.

He thanked the multiple agencies involved, as well as the various news media and concerned citizens who helped bring this matter to a successful conclusion.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, U.S. Marshal Service, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Zachary Police Department, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries all cooperated in the investigation into Carson’s disappearance.

Additional information will be released later.

RELATED STORIES

MISSING: 2-year-old with ‘severe medical condition’ believed to be in danger

Search continues for missing two-year-old Carson Hollingsworth, family desperate for answers

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

LSU Tigers
Matt House named LSU’s defensive coordinator
Pointe Coupee car burglary
Deputies capture suspect who fled stolen vehicle
Family of Carson Hollingsworth
Search continues for missing two-year-old Carson Hollingsworth, family desperate for answers
A Livingston Parish family is reeling after a terrible fire on Christmas Night destroyed their...
Raging fire on Christmas Night leaves one family’s home destroyed