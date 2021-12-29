LSU targeting Louisiana talent to fill out 2022 class

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brian Kelly’s coaching staff is starting to round into shape with the hirings off Matt House as defensive coordinator and Robert Steeples as defensive assistant. In the offseason, it’s all about recruiting, and Kelly has one of the best, Frank Wilson.

“They went out and got literally the best guy to do this. Frank Wilson is the architect on how to do Louisiana recruiting properly. He owns the city of New Orleans. He was a high school player there. A high school coach there. He did at LSU signing guys like Tyrann Mathieu, Leonard Fournette, and such a key role with guys like Kristian Fulton. Now we’re hearing about another big crop of these blue-chip players. Frank Wilson has the relationships,” said Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.

With a little over a month left until National Signing Day, 5-star safety Jacoby Mathews out of Ponchatoula is still unsigned.

“Hiring Frank Wilson is already an asset for Jacoby. Texas A&M has been the team buzzing. Because they were playing in a state championship game late in December, he didn’t make an official visit to Alabama. It seems to feel like it’s Alabama, Texas A&M, and LSU down the stretch. The home team assembling a new staff, he’s got some familiarity with Frank Wilson on board. I think LSU is going to be in a good spot when February rolls around with Jacoby,” said Spiegelman.

Another recruit from “The Boot” Wilson is focusing on, running back Trevonte Citizen out of Lake Charles College Prep.

“He’s certainly at the top of LSU’s board. One of the early visits for Brian Kelly. One of the early visits for Frank Wilson, getting down to Lake Charles to see Trevonte Citizen. He was obviously committed to LSU for part of his recruitment. Auburn is in the mix. Ole Miss is in the mix. Florida and Billy Napier are in the mix. I like where LSU sits with Citizen. He could make a decision earlier than the late signing period, but I like where LSU stands over the course of time,” said Spiegelman.

National Signing Day is February 2nd. Right now LSU has 13 signees, and one transfer in the 2022 class.

