Joe Burrow earns AFC Player of the Week after career day

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors on Wednesday, Dec. 29 after his career day on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

In the Bengals 41-21 win over the Ravens Burrow threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns and broke the franchise record for most passing yards in a single game of 490 set by Boomer Esiason in 1990. Burrow’s big day also was the fourth most passing yards in a single game, just shy of the NFL record of 554 set by Norm Van Brocklin with the New York Yanks in 1951.

No doubt about it.



Your AFC Offensive Player of the Week is @JoeyB. pic.twitter.com/figx2rmW3A — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 29, 2021

In the two games this season against Baltimore Burrow has thrown for 941 yards, seven touchdowns, and completed 58-of-87 passes with an interception. Burrow and the Bengals offense also became the first in NFL history to have a quarterback to throw for over 4,000 yards, two wide receivers over 1,000 yards receiving and a running back over 1,000 yards rushing 25 years old or younger.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner also became the first player in NFL history to have multiple 400 yard passing games in the same season against the same team.

.@Bengals Joe Burrow is the 1st player in NFL history with multiple 400-yard passing games in a season vs the same team (Ravens). pic.twitter.com/kgbgpahLJA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 26, 2021

The Bengals (9-6) currently lead the AFC North and hold the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff standings and will have a tough task as they host the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) on Sunday, Jan. 2 who currently hold the No. 1 seed.

