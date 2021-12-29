Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Joe Burrow earns AFC Player of the Week after career day

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after a touchdown throws during the first...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after a touchdown throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors on Wednesday, Dec. 29 after his career day on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

In the Bengals 41-21 win over the Ravens Burrow threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns and broke the franchise record for most passing yards in a single game of 490 set by Boomer Esiason in 1990. Burrow’s big day also was the fourth most passing yards in a single game, just shy of the NFL record of 554 set by Norm Van Brocklin with the New York Yanks in 1951.

RELATED: Burrow breaks Bengals record for passing yards in a game

In the two games this season against Baltimore Burrow has thrown for 941 yards, seven touchdowns, and completed 58-of-87 passes with an interception. Burrow and the Bengals offense also became the first in NFL history to have a quarterback to throw for over 4,000 yards, two wide receivers over 1,000 yards receiving and a running back over 1,000 yards rushing 25 years old or younger.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner also became the first player in NFL history to have multiple 400 yard passing games in the same season against the same team.

The Bengals (9-6) currently lead the AFC North and hold the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoff standings and will have a tough task as they host the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) on Sunday, Jan. 2 who currently hold the No. 1 seed.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

Robert Steeples will join the LSU Tigers as a defensive assistant.
Vikings assistant special teams coach Robert Steeples to join LSU
Defensive coordinator Matt House during his time at Kentucky.
Chiefs LB coach Matt House named LSU’s next DC
FILE - LSU forward Tari Eason (13) celebrates during the second half of the team's NCAA college...
No. 16 LSU begins SEC play on national TV
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) blocks a shot attempt by Cleveland Cavaliers...
Temple, Jones rally Pelicans past Cavaliers after Rubio hurt