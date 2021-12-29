Red Bags
Investigators link Christmas Day fire injuries to lack of working smoke detectors

(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Unattended cooking is the culprit behind the Christmas morning house fire that seriously injured two people and displaced 10 others on Skysail Avenue, according to St. George Fire investigators.

Eldon Ledoux, spokesperson for St. George Fire Protection District, said they also determined that smoke detectors in both apartments were inoperable, and some smoke detectors had been removed prior to the fire and were not found on scene.

The lack of working smoke detectors contributed to circumstances that resulted in two of the residents receiving serious burn injuries, he said.

RELATED: 2 seriously injured, 10 displaced after Christmas morning house fire

According to officials, an adult and a child suffered major burn injuries and were immediately treated on scene by St. George paramedics and transported to Baton Rouge General, Bluebonnet by East Baton Rouge EMS. The two apartments were rendered unlivable, and a total of 12 people were displaced.

St. George Fire Protection District urged residents to abide by the following important safety reminders regarding smoke detectors, home evacuation planning, and cooking safety.

