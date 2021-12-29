Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Fiery crash at Mich. gas station caught on camera

By WXYZ staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) – A fiery crash at a Michigan gas station was caught on camera Monday.

Officials said a driver lost control at the station and struck a pump, causing an explosion.

Seconds later, flames quickly began to spread and people nearby rushed to help those inside the vehicle escape.

“I didn’t know what to think at the time,” said witness Joshua Collier. “I was frightened that someone might have been hurt.”

Despite two vehicles catching fire, officials said there were no injuries.

Those nearby said they were relieved the scene did not end in a worse way.

Collier said he’s thankful to first responders who arrived quickly to put out the flames, and to those brave people who stepped up with no time to spare.

Authorities have not said what caused the driver to lose control and spark the fiery crash.

Inspectors from the city of Taylor are checking to see if the gas station can safely reopen.

Copyright 2021 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

Dr. Fauci: ‘I don’t think we’re going to eradicate COVID’
Investigators link Christmas Day fire injuries to lack of working smoke detectors
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
FILE - Wasabi, a Pekingese, rests on the winner's podium with its trophy and ribbons after...
Virus postpones Westminster Kennel Club’s annual dog show