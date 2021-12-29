Red Bags
Councilwoman, state senator distributing rapid at-home COVID tests Wednesday

File photo of rapid at-home COVID tests
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Metro Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman and state Sen. Cleo Fields will be distributing rapid at-home COVID-19 tests to residents on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The distribution event is scheduled for 12 p.m. at the Dr. Leo S. Butler Center, located at 950 E Washington St. Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

Organizers say one kit will be given out per person, while supplies last.

Rapid Test Distribution Event - Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
