Christmas tree pick up in EBR Parish

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish residents (excluding Baker and Zachary) can place their Christmas trees at the curb, where they will be picked up during their normally scheduled once-a-week yard waste collection day.

RELATED: SLU collecting used Christmas trees to enhance wetlands

Officials say you should place your undecorated trees loose at the curb three feet from garbage can and unbundled trash.

Trees with flocking, decorations, stands, or in bags will be picked up as trash and not left on the curb.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

