Christmas tree pick up in EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish residents (excluding Baker and Zachary) can place their Christmas trees at the curb, where they will be picked up during their normally scheduled once-a-week yard waste collection day.

Officials say you should place your undecorated trees loose at the curb three feet from garbage can and unbundled trash.

Trees with flocking, decorations, stands, or in bags will be picked up as trash and not left on the curb.

