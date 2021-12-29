Chiefs LB coach Matt House named LSU’s next DC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has finally made his first big hire to his coaching staff in his first offseason with the Tigers. The school announced that current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker coach Matt House will lead the LSU defense next season.

House will finish up the season with the Chiefs and will join the Tigers once their season is complete. The Chiefs currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC and are expected to make a run to another Super Bowl.

“Matt checks every box we’re looking for in a defensive coordinator,” Kelly said. “He’s led elite SEC defenses, recruited and developed all-conference and All-American performers at multiple positions, and garnered ample experience in both the NFL and as a coordinator at multiple collegiate stops.

House, is in his third season with the Chiefs and the defense currently ranks in the top five in the NFL in points allowed at 20.4 and turnovers with 28. During the 2020 season his linebacking core totaled three sacks and 245 tackles. During the Chiefs Super Bowl winning season in 2019 his linebackers had 5.5 sacks and 278 tackles.

Current Chiefs safety and former Tiger great, Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to give his thoughts about the hire of House.

“I’m excited for coach House and all of Tiger nation! This man loves football & teaching! One of the best I’ve been around. This Tiger defense will be coached from day one! Let’s all buy in!!! FOREVER LSU!,” Mathieu said.

“He possesses a great understanding on how to defend the type of offenses we will face each week in our conference, and his ability to put players in position to make plays aligns perfectly with the identity that we want to develop with our defense. I’m excited that he’s joining our staff as we work toward building a championship program at LSU.”

Prior to joining the Chiefs, House spent three seasons at Kentucky and was the defensive coordinator for the final two seasons 2017-2018. His 2018 unit ranked No. 6 in the nation in points allowed per game at 16.7, ranked No. 16 in passing yards allowed per game at 181.3, and ranked No. 20 in total yards allowed at 326.3.

The 2018 season saw the Wildcats with their first 10 win season and ranked No. 12 in the nation and defeated Penn State 27.24 in the Citrus Bowl.

“It is an honor to join Coach Kelly’s staff at LSU,” said House. “I firmly believe in Coach Kelly’s vision and look forward to getting to work. I am confident there are many exciting times ahead for the Tiger football family. Our staff will work tirelessly to develop our young men both on and off the field as we set a championship standard – We will develop genuine relationships with our players, our staff, and the wonderful people in the state of Louisiana!

“Additionally, I would like to thank the Kansas City Chiefs organization. Specifically Chiefs Chairman and CEO, Mr. Hunt, Coach Reid and Coach Spagnuolo for all of their support along with the memorable past few years we have enjoyed together. The Chiefs organization exemplifies class in every way. Coach Reid is a Hall of Famer for many reasons, and I cannot thank him enough for an incredible experience. I leave behind so many special people in Kansas City that will be lifelong friends. It is not over just yet though and we will finish this season strong with the Chiefs. My wife, Jessi, our family and I look forward to joining the LSU family soon, and we are thankful for this opportunity – Geaux Tigers!”

In his one season with Florida International in 2015 as the defensive coordinator, House’s unit held teams to 14 points are less four times and ranked No. 16 in red zone defense.

