Bisque of Wild Mushroom with French-Fried Oyster Crouton

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is best to use some variety of wild mushrooms to create this soup. However, you may substitute dried forestière mushroom packs, which can be found in most grocery stores. If necessary, fresh button mushrooms combined with any other varieties will certainly do.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 10–12 Servings

Ingredients for Mushroom Bisque:

1 pound fresh mixed mushrooms, sliced

¼ pound butter

1 cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

2 tbsps minced garlic

6 tbsps flour

1 quart hot chicken stock

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 tsp chopped thyme

1 tsp chopped sage

salt and black pepper to taste

1 ounce sherry

Deep-Fried Oysters (see recipe below)

Method for Mushroom Bisque:

In a 1-gallon stockpot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and sauté 5–7 minutes or until wilted. Add onions, celery, bell pepper and garlic. Sauté 10 additional minutes or until vegetables are slightly caramelized but not brown. Transfer cooked mushrooms and vegetables into a food processor. Process until mixture is puréed but not liquefied. There should be bits of mushroom still visible. Return purée to stockpot and whisk in flour, blending well. Add hot chicken stock, one ladle at a time. Stir in heavy whipping cream, thyme and sage. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 30 minutes. Prepare fried oysters during last 10 minutes of cooking. Add sherry to soup and stir well. To serve, ladle soup into a bowl and garnish with fried oysters.

Ingredients for Deep-fried Oysters:

1 pint oysters with liquid

1 quart ice water

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

vegetable oil for deep frying

4 cups cornmeal

Method for Deep-fried Oysters:

In a large bowl, combine oysters and ice water. Season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic and set aside. Using a cast iron pot or home-style deep-fryer such as a FryDaddy®, heat oil to 375°F. In a large mixing bowl, blend cornmeal, salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Remove oysters from ice water and dip in seasoned cornmeal. Fry several at a time until golden brown and beginning to float. Using a slotted spoon, remove oysters from oil and set on paper towels to drain. Continue until all are done.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.