Baton Rouge Ochsner doctor explains what we know about the COVID-19 Omicron variant

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Doctors with Ochsner Health are encouraging residents in East Baton Rouge Parish to be vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 Omicron variant after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared the parish as an area of transmission of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Also on Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health announced more than 4,300 COVID cases and eight additional deaths statewide. More than 500 people are now in hospitals across the state.

RELATED: WHO: Global COVID cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high

Health officials say you can help get those numbers down by isolating when necessary, getting tested, and getting vaccinated.

Ochsner leaders have a list of testing sites you can go to here:

Monday, Dec. 27 – Thursday, Dec. 308 a.m. – 3 p.m.

  • Former Runnels School
  • 17255 South Harrell’s Ferry Road Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Thursday, Dec. 308 a.m. – noon

  • Iberville Parish Health Unit
  • 24705 Plaza Drive A Plaquemine, LA 70764

Sunday, Jan. 28 a.m. – noon

  • Former Runnels School
  • 17255 South Harrell’s Ferry Road Baton Rouge, LA 70816

RELATED: LDH opens two COVID-19 testing sites in Baton Rouge through Dec. 31

Dr. Amy Rabalais, a Pediatric ENT with Ochsner shares some facts about to Omicron variant:

Ochsner Health's fact sheet on the Omicron variant
Ochsner Health's fact sheet on the Omicron variant(Ochsner Health)

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

