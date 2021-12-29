Baton Rouge Ochsner doctor explains what we know about the COVID-19 Omicron variant

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Doctors with Ochsner Health are encouraging residents in East Baton Rouge Parish to be vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 Omicron variant after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared the parish as an area of transmission of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Also on Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health announced more than 4,300 COVID cases and eight additional deaths statewide. More than 500 people are now in hospitals across the state.

Health officials say you can help get those numbers down by isolating when necessary, getting tested, and getting vaccinated.

Ochsner leaders have a list of testing sites you can go to here:

Monday, Dec. 27 – Thursday, Dec. 308 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Former Runnels School

17255 South Harrell’s Ferry Road Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Thursday, Dec. 308 a.m. – noon

Iberville Parish Health Unit

24705 Plaza Drive A Plaquemine, LA 70764

Sunday, Jan. 28 a.m. – noon

Former Runnels School

17255 South Harrell’s Ferry Road Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Dr. Amy Rabalais, a Pediatric ENT with Ochsner shares some facts about to Omicron variant:

Ochsner Health's fact sheet on the Omicron variant (Ochsner Health)

