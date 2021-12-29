Red Bags
3 lions test positive for COVID-19 in New Orleans

Audubon Zoo male lion cubs, Haji and Asani, celebrate their first birthday. January 11,...
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three African lions at the Audubon Zoo tested positive for COVID-19.

Carers say the lions, Arnold, Kali, and Asani were coughing and had nasal discharge.

Arnold
Arnold(Audubon Zoo)
Lioness Kali
Lioness Kali(Audubon Zoo)

Authorities say the lions appear to be doing well. They are currently being quarantined in their habitat.

The zoo is in the process of testing the three other lions.

Most likely, the lions were exposed to an asymptomatic keeper, officials say.

New COVID-19 cases in US soar to highest levels on record

Overlapping symptoms may cause confusion as Omicron surges

