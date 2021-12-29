Red Bags
2 BR hospitals asking community not to go to ER for COVID tests(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two local hospitals, Baton Rouge General and Our Lady of the Lake are asking the community to avoid going to the emergency room for COVID tests.

If you are looking for a test you should instead look for other resources.

Doctor Housa said in addition to their normal amount of ER visits, they are having to deal with staffing shortages due to COVID.

If you do try to go to the ER for a COVID test you could be waiting for a long time since doctors will have to treat people in the order of the severity of their condition.

“There are other resources to get tested, we want you to come to the emergency department if you’re sick and you think you need to be in the hospital but if you’re just concerned or you’re just achy, you don’t feel well and you want to get a test, there really are much better options than coming to the emergency department,” Hosea said.

You can click here to find testing sites.

