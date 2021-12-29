Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting on E Brookstown Drive

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a 17-year-old juvenile in connection to a fatal shooting in the 4000 block of East Brookstown Drive.

Officials state that the shooting occurred around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Investigators believe that the juvenile fired shots inside the residence striking his father and killing Muhammad Abdul Aziz. .

The 17-year-old was booked in the Juvenile Detention Center on the charge of negligent homicide.

Sources say the teen heard noises in the home and fired shots not realizing his father was in the home. They do not believe it was intentional.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

Neighbors are begging for an end to violence after two people are shot on one block in one day.
Neighbors beg for an end to violence after 2 shot on 1 block in 1 day
2 BR hospitals asking community not to go to ER for COVID tests
2 BR hospitals asking community not to go to ER for COVID tests
LSU Tigers during a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium on 12 19, 2020 in Baton...
REPORT: Kayshon Boutte to remain at LSU despite rumors
Expected High Temperatures Through Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021
Record highs then big cool down to start next week