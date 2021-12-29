17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting on E Brookstown Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a 17-year-old juvenile in connection to a fatal shooting in the 4000 block of East Brookstown Drive.

Officials state that the shooting occurred around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Investigators believe that the juvenile fired shots inside the residence striking his father and killing Muhammad Abdul Aziz. .

The 17-year-old was booked in the Juvenile Detention Center on the charge of negligent homicide.

Sources say the teen heard noises in the home and fired shots not realizing his father was in the home. They do not believe it was intentional.

