Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Suspected carjacker charged in killing of good Samaritan

Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a hard-working family man who loved coaching his kids in sports.(Source: Lydia Casias, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors have filed a murder charge against a man suspected of killing a good Samaritan who tried to detain him after an attempted carjacking and burglary near Los Angeles.

Joey Casias was among several residents of Covina who confronted a man who police said broke into a parked BMW and then tried to carjack another vehicle last week.

Investigators say when the carjacker tried to attack another man, Casias tried to stop him and was shot and killed.

Police arrested 34-year-old Trevor Thompson after an hours-long standoff.

It’s not immediately known if Thompson has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during...
NBA changes COVID protocols, shortens path to return to play
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.
Holmes jury ends fourth inconclusive day of deliberations
The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of...
MISSING: 2-year-old with ‘severe medical condition’ believed to be in imminent danger
At-home COVID-19 tests are largely sold out at pharmacies across East Baton Rouge.
At-home COVID-19 tests largely sold out across EBR as cases continue to rise