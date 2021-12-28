St. Vincent de Paul looking for necessities approaching coldest months of 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Vincent de Paul has continued to help feed families during the holiday season. It’s a reminder that you can help them help others.

In today’s challenging economy, Capital Region shelters are staying full with men, women, and families.

St. Vincent de Paul said this happens not only during the cold weather months but year-round.

Some of the most needed items are coats, blankets, and disposable diapers.

You can volunteer or donate by CLICKING HERE .

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.