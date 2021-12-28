Red Bags
St. Vincent de Paul looking for necessities approaching coldest months of 2022

St. Vincent de Paul
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:59 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Vincent de Paul has continued to help feed families during the holiday season. It’s a reminder that you can help them help others.

In today’s challenging economy, Capital Region shelters are staying full with men, women, and families.

St. Vincent de Paul said this happens not only during the cold weather months but year-round.

Some of the most needed items are coats, blankets, and disposable diapers.

You can volunteer or donate by CLICKING HERE.

