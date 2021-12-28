Red Bags
Shooting occurs Monday night on Hyacinth Avenue

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting on Hyacinth Avenue near Arcadia Drive.

Police confirmed they were responding to the scene around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27.

Police and emergency responders said the victim went to a local hospital in a private car.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.

