Shooting occurs Monday night on Hyacinth Avenue
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a shooting on Hyacinth Avenue near Arcadia Drive.
Police confirmed they were responding to the scene around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27.
Police and emergency responders said the victim went to a local hospital in a private car.
The extent of their injuries is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back here for more details.
