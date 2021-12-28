Severe threats and record heat before weekend cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures, moisture levels, instability potential, and wind shear will all lead to a minimal severe weather threat, return of rain chances, and record heat. This weather pattern will stay in place until the weekend. Over the weekend, a strong cold front will push through the area helping to bring drier and much cooler air into the local area.

Futurecast (WAFB)

Severe Weather Threat (WAFB)

Tuesday afternoon and evening has a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for the local area. Damaging wind is the primary concern followed by a slim chance for hail and a brief, weak tornado. Storm development may not fully get going until late afternoon and the early evening hours. The threat for one or two strong storms will carry over into Wednesday afternoon and evening and again Thursday. Each day afternoon temperatures will set or tie a record indicating just how warm it is for these last few days of December. The warmth will help aid in instability levels which these sct’d t-storms will have the potential to tap into each day.

Severe Weather Outlook (WAFB)

The weather looks to cooperate as we ring in the new year. New Year’s Eve will be mainly dry with warm conditions. The night should stay dry for fireworks. Rain on New Year’s Day will hold off for the most part until the afternoon and night. There is some potential for a few more strong to severe storms Saturday PM. The cold front is set to arrive during the early morning hours on Sunday. Expect a quick fall in temperature with highs Sunday afternoon only being in the 50°s.

In fact, the temperature won’t get into the mid 50°s from Sunday morning through a portion of Tuesday morning. A warming trend will quickly take place beginning Tuesday afternoon making this spell of cold air only a cold “snap”.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

