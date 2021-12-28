Red Bags
Search continues for missing two-year-old Carson Hollingsworth, family desperate for answers

Family of Carson Hollingsworth
By Austin Kemker
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshall Service has joined the search for a missing two-year-old from Slaughter.

According to East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis, Carson Hollingsworth was taken by his father, Orin Hollingsworth Sunday Afternoon from their home on Maglone Lane in Slaughter, Louisiana.

RELATED: MISSING: 2-year-old with ‘severe medical condition’ believed to be in danger

Carson, who has blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the words “chilling with my cousins” on it. His father, Orin, has brown hair, brown eyes, and a beard. He is 6′2 and 220 pounds. It is believed Orin is driving a white, 2003 Chevy Tahoe with Louisiana license plate 860-EIT.

According to the child’s mother, she has not had contact with Hollingsworth since Sunday afternoon. The family said Carson has a severe medical condition that requires daily medication and breathing treatments. According to the family, it is not believed the father has that medication.

“Carson and his family are in desperate need of your help,” said Jacob Parker, a family member to the young boy who spoke on behalf of the family Tuesday. “His immediate return is critical due to Carson needing his daily breathing treatments and his daily medical care. He requires special attention because of this medical condition.”

East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis said the situation is becoming more dire by the hour due to the medical concerns.

“The medical issues of the child is the major issue right now,” Travis said. “As this case goes on and on each day, each hour, makes it more dangerous than it was an hour before.”

Travis said the Marshall Service joined the search at his request.

Monday the Louisiana State Police issued a Level 2 Endangered Child Advisory for Carson’s disappearance. According to LSP, Orin is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Travis said detectives are still unsure of the child or Orin’s whereabouts. He and the Carson’s family said Tuesday they are desperate for help in locating the child.

“Orin, if you’re watching this, we just want both of you home safely, please,” Parker said.

If you know anything about the disappearance of Carson or Orin Hollingsworth, you are urged to call the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office at 225-683-5459 or your local law enforcement by dialing 911.

