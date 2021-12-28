Red Bags
People are preparing to travel with uncertain COVID protocols.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Whether by car, plane, or cruise ship, people are getting ready to travel again.

“It’s getting close, we’re anxious to get out and do something,” said Creighton Dupont.

He said he’s been vaccinated against COVID and will get tested before he and his wife leave for their trip, but Dupont said he is still worried about how it will impact their cruise.

“We’re a little concerned because some of the stops have turned people away when anybody onboard has tested positive, so they turn the whole ship away. So obviously we hate to miss some of the stops,” he said.

Travel agent Amy Lytle said when it comes to visiting certain countries — and even cities within the U.S. — the protocols change from place to place.

“There’s a set of protocols to enter the country and then there’s a set of protocols to enter the cruise line, so the client is having to do both of those in order to complete their vacation successfully,” said Lytle.

People are modifying their travel plans instead of canceling, according to Lytle.

“People are starting to understand that this is not going to go away and they’re not going to put their life on hold completely and they’re still going to get out and do things,” she said.

“We were supposed to go on a cruise at the end of this month for our 50th wedding anniversary and that cruise got canceled, so we had to scramble around and find some other cruise that met our liking and fit into our schedule,” said Dupont.

Lytle recommends getting travel insurance to make sure you can make changes if your reservations get canceled.

