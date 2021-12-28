Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

One lane of I-10 West on Basin Bridge closed for vehicle recovery

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route
By Jared Silverman
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One lane of I-10 West is blocked past Butte La Rose on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Authorities have closed the right lane of the roadway for vehicle recovery operations.

Drivers heading toward Lafayette from the Baton Rouge area are advised to use US 190 as an alternate route.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
LA 182 at Bayou Ramous Bridge closed after collision by marine vessel
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Siblings killed in accident with wrong-way driver
Siblings killed in accident with wrong way driver
Bonnet Carre Spillway reopens after closure for repairs