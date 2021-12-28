One lane of I-10 West on Basin Bridge closed for vehicle recovery
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One lane of I-10 West is blocked past Butte La Rose on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
Authorities have closed the right lane of the roadway for vehicle recovery operations.
Drivers heading toward Lafayette from the Baton Rouge area are advised to use US 190 as an alternate route.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.