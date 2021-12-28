One lane of I-10 West on Basin Bridge closed for vehicle recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One lane of I-10 West is blocked past Butte La Rose on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Authorities have closed the right lane of the roadway for vehicle recovery operations.

Drivers heading toward Lafayette from the Baton Rouge area are advised to use US 190 as an alternate route.

The left lane has opened leaving the right lane blocked on I-10 West past LA 3177 (Butte La Rose) due to vehicle recovery operations. Congestion remains minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) December 28, 2021

