Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Malcolm Jenkins & Juwan Johnson off of reserve/Covid-19 list for Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Juwan Johnson (83) has been acitvated from reserve/Covid-19. (...
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Juwan Johnson (83) has been acitvated from reserve/Covid-19. ( Photo/David Grunfeld, Pool)(David Grunfeld | Saints Pool Photo)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fresh off a game where Covid-19 protocols sidelined over twenty players, the Saints are getting healthier. On Tuesday, tight end Juwan Johnson, who was the first to go on the list last Tuesday, and safety Malcolm Jenkins were activated off the reserve/Covid-19 list.

Both players missed Monday night’s loss to Miami.

This comes as the NFL & NFLPA adopted the new CDC guidelines which reduced the isolation period for positive tests from ten to five days. The Saints host the Carolina Panthers Sunday at 3:25 pm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

Expected High Temperatures Through Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021
Record highs then BIG cool down to start next week
File
Baton Rouge Ochsner doctor explains what we know about the COVID-19 Omicron variant
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, Dec. 29
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, Dec. 29
Ochsner Baton Rouge doctor explains facts on the COVID-19 Omicron variant
Ochsner Baton Rouge doctor explains facts on the COVID-19 Omicron variant
Hundreds of people celebrated the life of Aliye Ringe on Tuesday, Dec. 28 with a vigil at...
‘We want to remember her as a hero’; Car crash victim donates organs to save 5 people on Christmas Day