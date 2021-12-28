Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LDH opens two COVID-19 testing sites in Baton Rouge through Dec. 31

Online preregistration preferred
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases statewide, the Louisiana Department of Health has partnered with the Louisiana National Guard and Orion Labaortires to offer two testing sites in Baton Rouge through Friday, Dec. 31.

The two testing sites are located at:

  1. Louisiana Leadership Institute - 5763 Hooper Road.
  2. LSU Mini Barn, open for vaccines and testing - 90 AG Center Drive.

Both sites will be offering Antigen and PCR tests and will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 31. Health officials say pre-registration online is preferred.

You can pre-register for a COVID-19 test by CLICKING HERE.

Organizers say the testing is available at no cost for patients ages 3 and older. A photo ID is required to be tested.

LDH released an alert on December 27th on Twitter that the Omicron variant is surging statewide, and hospitalizations have doubled in the past week. LDH reports that 17 people have died due to COVD-19 since Thursday, Dec. 23rd. They urged everyone to take safety precautions ahead of New Year’s Eve.

LDH recommends COVID-19 testing for any patients who are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath. If someone has these symptoms or believes they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, they should contact their primary care physician for guidance. However, officials say someone does not have to be experiencing symptoms to be tested.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, LDH recommends you:

  • Mask in all indoor public spaces; mask in all indoor private spaces with people who are not in their immediate household; and mask outdoors when not able to social distance. Masks are effective in protecting against infection for all the currently circulating variants.
  • Work remotely if feasible.
  • Limit exposure to individuals outside your everyday household.
  • Get tested for COVID-19 often and especially before and after traveling or gathering with individuals outside your everyday household. LDH recommends testing one to two days before travel and three to five days after travel.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say four people were in the car including the two victims at the time of the...
Victims identified in deadly shooting on Brightside Drive
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
I-10 West at LA 73 (Prairieville Exit)
Deadly I-10 shooting near Prairieville not ‘random,’ investigators say
Melanie Curtin
Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism

Latest News

Covid-19 testing in Baton Rouge area
Covid-19 testing in Baton Rouge area
LDH opens two COVID-19 testing sites this week
LDH opens two COVID-19 testing sites this week
On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
More kids being hospitalized nationwide with COVID-19
At-home COVID-19 tests are largely sold out at pharmacies across East Baton Rouge.
At-home COVID-19 tests largely sold out across EBR as cases continue to rise