LDH adds two COVID-19 testing sites in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases statewide, the Louisiana Department of Health has partnered with the Louisiana National Guard and Orion Labaortires to offer two testing sites in Baton Rouge.

The two testing sites are located at:

Louisiana Leadership Institute - 5763 Hooper Road. LSU Mini Barn, open for vaccines and testing - 90 AG Center Drive.

All y’all in #BatonRouge - looking for a #COVID19 test? We have two NEW sites available this week (12/27 - 12/31). Antigen & PCR available. Online pre-registration preferred. pic.twitter.com/uJt6J64hqu — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) December 27, 2021

Both sites will be offering Antigen and PCR tests and will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 31. Health officials say pre-registration online is preferred.

Organizers say the testing is available at no cost for patients ages 3 and older. A photo ID is required to be tested.

LDH released an alert on December 27th on Twitter that the Omicron variant is surging statewide, and hospitalizations have doubled in the past week. LDH reports that 17 people have died due to COVD-19 since Thursday, Dec. 23rd. They urged everyone to take safety precautions ahead of New Year’s Eve.

#Omicron is surging. Those who are not vaccinated are not protected. Please take precautions as you gather and celebrate with loved ones this holiday season. Wear your mask, get boosted if eligible, work remotely if possible, & limit your exposure to those outside your household. — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) December 27, 2021

LDH recommends COVID-19 testing for any patients who are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath. If someone has these symptoms or believes they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, they should contact their primary care physician for guidance. However, officials say someone does not have to be experiencing symptoms to be tested.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, LDH recommends you:

Mask in all indoor public spaces; mask in all indoor private spaces with people who are not in their immediate household; and mask outdoors when not able to social distance. Masks are effective in protecting against infection for all the currently circulating variants.

Work remotely if feasible.

Limit exposure to individuals outside your everyday household.

Get tested for COVID-19 often and especially before and after traveling or gathering with individuals outside your everyday household. LDH recommends testing one to two days before travel and three to five days after travel.

