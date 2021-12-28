Red Bags
Juveniles arrested in Zachary after vehicle burglaries

Zachary Police Department
Zachary Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Zachary Police Department have arrested two juveniles following numerous reports of vehicle burglaries in the Redwood Lakes Subdivision.

Officials with Zachary Police Department says officers were dispatched to the area of Reserve Oak Avenue in regards to a vehicle burglary in progress. Officers arrived and observed a light colored sedan driving east on Redwood Lake Blvd. at a high rate of speed.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and identified the two occupants.

Officers confirmed that the juvenile passenger is currently on probation from juvenile court and is wearing a ankle monitor. This passenger also had an active warrant for Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. This warrant was signed following an incident in early December 2021.

The unlicensed driver was identified by a Louisiana ID as a juvenile.

Zachary Police says during a search of the vehicle, officers located a handgun and approximately 46 grams of Marijuana. While on scene, Zachary Police Department officers were notified of a nearby vehicle burglary in which a firearm was reported stolen. The recovered firearm matched the description of the firearm reported stolen.

The juvenile passenger is charged with Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile, and Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substances.

The juvenile driver is charged with simple Burglary, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, possession with the intent to distribute schedule I, and driver must be licensed.

More charges are expected pending investigation.

Zachary Police Department officers request that citizens lock their vehicle doors, take your keys, and hide your belongings.

Click here to report a typo.

