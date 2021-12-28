FIRST ALERT: Both record highs and a few strong storms possible next couple of days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warm weather won’t be budging through the remainder of the week and the remainder of 2021 as a deep southerly flow remains in place. There’s a decent chance that Baton Rouge will see a record high fall today, with the forecast calling for a high of 80° and the record high standing at 79°, set in 1984. However, scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are also expected today as a disturbance moves inland from the Gulf of Mexico. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has even outlined most of our area under a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather, with all modes of severe weather possible in any stronger storms that may develop. But any stronger storms should be isolated in nature.

Pinpoint Forecast for Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 (WAFB)

Future Radar and Clouds through 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 (WAFB)

Severe Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (WAFB)

It’s more of the same into Wednesday, with the potential for both record highs and a few strong storms. Highs will once again top out around 80°, which would be enough to surpass the record of 79° also set in 1984. A few strong storms could also be in the mix tomorrow afternoon, with the SPC maintaining a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for most of our area, but placing areas near and north of the state line under a 2/5 (slight) risk.

Severe Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 (WAFB)

The threat for a few strong storms could linger into early Thursday and for that reason, the SPC keeps a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather in place from Baton Rouge eastward. Otherwise, plan on another unusually warm day as highs again top out near 80°. Thursday’s rain chances should be a bit lower, running about 30% for the day.

Severe Weather Outlook for Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. (WAFB)

A few showers will remain possible into Friday (New Year’s Eve) as Gulf moisture continues to surge inland from the Gulf of Mexico. The good news is that it appears unlikely that rain will have any significant impacts on New Year’s Eve festivities around the area on Friday night. After daytime highs once again around 80°, it will stay warm as we ring in 2022, with evening temperatures in the 70s perhaps falling into the upper 60s by midnight.

New Year's Eve Forecast (WAFB)

As we head into 2022, our focus shifts to the potential for a significant cold front and finally the return of some cooler weather. Models continue to struggle with the details and timing, but for now, we’ll go with good rain chances from late Saturday into Sunday morning. There is some potential for strong storms to once again be in the mix, but we’ll have to monitor that potential as the event gets closer. We do expect things to get much colder on Sunday, with temperatures falling into the 50s by afternoon. And we could flirt with our first freeze of the fall/winter seasons in Baton Rouge by early next week.

WPC Precipitation Forecast through Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (WAFB)

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

