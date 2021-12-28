EBR Christmas tree drop-off starts Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge will collect Christmas trees to repurpose from Tuesday, Dec. 28 to Friday, Jan. 14.

According to organizers, residents can drop-off their undecorated, unflocked, and unbagged Christmas trees at any one of the five drop-off sites. Drop-off sites include Independence Park (lot off Lobdell); Highland Road Park (14024 Highland Road); Memorial Stadium (lot near Scenic & Foss); Flannery Road Park (801 S. Flannery); and LSU (Skip Bertman Dr. across from Vet School).

For tree curbside pickup, residents of East Baton Rouge Parish (excluding Baker and Zachary) can place their Christmas trees at the curb, where they will be picked up during their normally scheduled once a week yard waste collection day. Undecorated trees should be placed loose at the curb 3 ft. from the garbage cart and unbundled trash. Trees with flocking, decorations, stands or in bags will be picked up as trash and not repurposed, said organizers.

