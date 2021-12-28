Red Bags
Deputies arrest Baton Rouge man for West Feliciana murder

John Janik
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have made an arrest for the death of West Feliciana resident Richard Craig Martin.

On Tuesday, Dec. 28, East Baton Rouge authorities arrested John Anthony Janik, 55, of Baton Rouge, for Martin’s murder using a warrant from West Feliciana Parish, according to West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Janik will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive from West Feliciana and then transported to West Feliciana to face the second-degree murder charge.

“I can’t say enough about our investigators and the job they did solving this case,” said Sheriff Brian Spillman. “Their tenacity and diligence, along with expert assistance from the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, was instrumental in bringing closure to the victim’s family.”

Martin was found dead near his residence in West Feliciana on Aug. 14. An autopsy concluded the cause of death as a homicide, said officials.

No bond has been set at this time.

