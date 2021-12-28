Red Bags
Christmas tree recycling drop off locations in EBR Parish

File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish is offering a recycling program for Christmas trees.

Trees that have all decorations removed from them can be dropped off at four locations throughout the parish:

  • Independence Park (lot off Lobdell)
  • Highland Road Park (14024 Highland Road)
  • Memorial Stadium (lot near Scenic & Foss)
  • Flannery Road Park (801 S. Flannery)
  • LSU (Skip Bertman Dr. across from Vet School)

East Baton Rouge Parish residents (excluding Baker and Zachary) can also place their trees at the curb, where they will be picked up during their normally scheduled once-a-week yard waste collection day.

Officials say you should place your undecorated trees loose at the curb three feet from garbage can and unbundled trash.

Trees with flocking, decorations, stands, or in bags will be picked up as trash and not recycled.

