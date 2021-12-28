BREC to reinstate mask mandate for staff and visitors to indoor facilities

The following is a press release BREC:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC will reinstate the requirement to wear a mask for staff and visitors to its indoor facilities until further notice effective Wednesday, December 29.

All outdoor facilities will operate as normal.

“As cases and hospitalizations are on the rise with this latest surge of the COVID-19 virus, I see no other option than to go back to the mask requirement because of the apparent ease of transmission of the omicron variant, even in fully vaccinated individuals,” said BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson. “BREC leadership will closely monitor the situation and lift the mask mandate as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Wilson.

Watch brec.org and BREC’s social media pages for announcements should any further operational modifications be required.

