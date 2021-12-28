BRCC to Delay Start of Spring 2022 Semester

The following is a press release from Baton Rouge Community College:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) will delay the start of the Spring 2022 semester by one week. The first day of classes originally scheduled for Monday, Jan. 10 will now be rescheduled to Tuesday, Jan. 18.

With the delay of the start of the semester, BRCC’s Spring Commencement will now be held on Friday, May 20 instead of May 13. The Mardi Gras holiday and Spring Break dates will remain the same. The Mardi Gras holiday will be observed Monday, February 28 and Tuesday, March 1. Spring Break will be observed Saturday, April 16 through Sunday, April 24.

During the Spring semester, BRCC will continue to offer various modes of instruction at its educational sites, including in-person, online and hybrid classes. Students can register for classes at one of BRCC’s eight sites located throughout the Capital Region.

BRCC is currently closed for Winter Break through Sunday, Jan. 2. The College will resume normal business operations on Monday, Jan. 3. Current and prospective students can enroll online at mybrcc.edu or in-person by visiting the Bienvenue Student Center on the Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Dr.

